World Alpine skiing championships women’s combined postponed

Feb 8, 2021
World Alpine Skiing Championships
The world Alpine skiing championships’ first scheduled race, Monday’s women’s combined, was postponed due to heavy snowfall in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

A rescheduled date hasn’t been announced.

Worlds are now slated to open with women’s and men’s super-Gs on Tuesday, live on NBCSN and Peacock Premium. A full TV and live stream schedule is here.

Mikaela Shiffrin entered both the combined (one run super-G, one run slalom) and the super-G among four total events over the two-week competition.

Shiffrin, the defending world super-G champion, went one year between putting on super-G skis from January 2020 to late last month.

The super-G favorites are Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, who won the last four World Cup races in the discipline. And Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr, who won the last two men’s World Cup super-Gs.

