World Alpine skiing championships women’s combined postponed

The world Alpine skiing championships’ first scheduled race, Monday’s women’s combined, was postponed due to heavy snowfall in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

A rescheduled date hasn’t been announced.

Worlds are now slated to open with women’s and men’s super-Gs on Tuesday, live on NBCSN and Peacock Premium. A full TV and live stream schedule is here.

Mikaela Shiffrin entered both the combined (one run super-G, one run slalom) and the super-G among four total events over the two-week competition.

Shiffrin, the defending world super-G champion, went one year between putting on super-G skis from January 2020 to late last month.

The super-G favorites are Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, who won the last four World Cup races in the discipline. And Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr, who won the last two men’s World Cup super-Gs.

