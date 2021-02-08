Women’s curling world championship canceled again

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The world women’s curling championship was canceled for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament, originally set for late March in Switzerland, could be rescheduled, according to World Curling. The world championship was to determine most of the 2022 Olympic qualifying nations, so that process must be amended.

In December, USA Curling postponed its 2021 national championships until after the world championships and decided to send its 2020 champions to 2021 Worlds.

The U.S. women’s team that was entered for worlds included PyeongChang Olympians Tabitha Peterson, Becca Hamilton and Aileen Geving.

The men’s world championship is still scheduled for Calgary in April. The world championship for mixed doubles, an event that made its Olympic debut in 2018, is scheduled to start later in April, but a host hasn’t been announced.

PyeongChang Olympic champions John Shuster, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner are on the U.S. team entered for men’s worlds. Peterson and PyeongChang Olympic alternate Joe Polo are the U.S.’ mixed doubles team.

