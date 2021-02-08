U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials to be relocated

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials, which had been tentatively scheduled for April 10-11 at Penn State, will be relocated.

USA Wrestling is negotiating a new host, targeting to keep the event in early April and hoping to finalize plans “in the near future.”

The move out of Penn State “was made due to a variety of factors, including current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and the desire to provide the ability to accommodate all of the participants, staff and fans,” according to USA Wrestling.

Penn State was originally scheduled to host trials on April 4-5, 2020, before it was postponed last March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At trials, the winner in each weight division qualifies for the Olympics, assuming the U.S. qualified (or will qualify) a quota spot in that division.

The U.S. has three active Olympic champions — Jordan Burroughs, Kyle Snyder and Helen Maroulis — and five reigning world champions — J’den Cox, Kyle Dake, Adeline Gray, Tamyra Mensah-Stock and Jacarra Winchester — all in freestyle.

Cox and Snyder are both expected to enter the 97kg division at trials. Burroughs and Dake are both expected in the 74kg division. Cox and Dake won non-Olympic weight classes at the 2019 World Championships, which had more divisions than the Olympics.

