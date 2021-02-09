World Alpine Skiing Championships start postponed again

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The World Alpine Skiing Championships opening race was postponed for a second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Fog delayed and ultimately prevented the start of the women’s super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, which was to feature defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin.

On Monday, the women’s combined was called off before it could start due to heavy snowfall.

The upcoming schedule has been revised, with no races Wednesday and the next events now the women’s and men’s super-Gs on Thursday. A full schedule is here.

Shiffrin originally planned to race four events — combined, super-G, giant slalom and slalom — but one of her coaches said Tuesday that may change with the compressed schedule.

“Not sure what will happen with combined depending on tech prep,” Mike Day said on NBCSN, referring to the emphasis on the GS (Feb. 18) and slalom (Feb. 20), following the combined next Monday, before Tuesday’s race was canceled and the schedule changed.

Shiffrin is the defending world champion in super-G but went one year between training the event before getting about four days in ahead of worlds. Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami is the favorite, having won the last four World Cup super-Gs.

