World championships in Alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsled and skeleton, ski and snowboard cross and speed skating air live on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium this week.

In total, 33 medal events are taking place from Wednesday through Sunday in the busiest winter sports weekend of the season.

Alpine skiing worlds were due to start last Monday, but weather canceled racing on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, condensing the schedule of the two-week championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, featuring Mikaela Shiffrin.

Biathlon worlds could produce the first athlete to qualify for the 2022 U.S. Winter Olympic team.

In bobsled and skeleton, Kaillie Humphries looks to back up her two-woman world title by winning the first world championship in monobob, which makes its Olympic debut in Beijing next year. German Francesco Friedrich, who in the two-man broke the record for total world championships, looks in the four-man to pull off the men’s sweep at a fourth consecutive worlds.

American Mick Dierdroff is the defending world snowboard cross champion. Lindsey Jacobellis, a five-time world champion, is also on the U.S. roster.

In speed skating, American Brittany Bowe has a chance to sweep the 1000m and 1500m. Otherwise, the Dutch are expected to dominate at home.

World Alpine Skiing Championships — Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

MORE: Full World Alpine Skiing Championships Broadcast Schedule

World Biathlon Championships — Pokljuka, Slovenia

World Bobsled and Skeleton Championships — Altenberg, Germany

World Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding Championships — Idre Fjäll, Sweden

World Speed Skating Championships — Heerenveen, Netherlands

Ski Jumping World Cup — Zakopane, Poland

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 12 p.m. Men’s Qualifying Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Saturday 10 a.m. Men Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 10:10 a.m. Men Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

