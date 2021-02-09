World freestyle skiing and snowboarding championships moved to Aspen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

World championships for big air, halfpipe and slopestyle skiing and snowboarding have been relocated to Aspen, Colo., next month.

The biennial world freestyle skiing and snowboarding championships, originally scheduled at Zhangjiakou, China, have been split among four different venues after it was announced Dec. 4 that the 2022 Winter Olympic venue would no longer host due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aspen, which also hosts the annual Winter X Games, hosts worlds for those three ski and snowboard disciplines from March 10-16, according to an International Ski Federation calendar.

Previously, it was announced that world championships for the other disciplines relocated:

Ski cross and snowboard cross: Idre Fjäll, Sweden, this Thursday through Saturday

Alpine snowboard: Rogla, Slovenia, March 1-2

Aerials, moguls: Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 8-11

The U.S. has some of the world’s best athletes in big air, halfpipe and slopestyle skiing and snowboarding. Notably, Olympic gold medalists Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson, Red Gerard and David Wise.

White, who last competed at the 2018 Olympics and pulled out of X Games last month with a knee injury, has never competed at a world championships.

At the last worlds in 2019 in Park City, Utah, gold medalists included Kim, Aaron Blunck (ski halfpipe) and Chris Corning (snowboard slopestyle).

