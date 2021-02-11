Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Charlotte Bankes became the first British woman to win a world championship in an Olympic snow sport event in 85 years, taking the snowboard cross title on Thursday.

Bankes, a 25-year-old born in Hemel Hempsted, relegated the last two Olympic champions to silver (Italian Michela Moioli) and bronze (Czech Eva Samkova) in Idre Fjäll, Sweden. Bankes took silver at the last worlds in 2019.

American Lindsey Jacobellis, a five-time world champion, finished ninth.

Spaniard Lucas Eguibar won the men’s event. American Mick Dierdorff, the 2019 World champion, was eliminated before the quarterfinals.

Before Bankes, the last British woman to win a world title in an Olympic snow sport event was Evie Pinching in the 1936 World Alpine Skiing Championships downhill and combined.

Pinching started skiing two years earlier at age 19, and after the 1936 Worlds trained the British Army ski force during World War II, according to Olympedia.org.

Bankes moved with her family to the French Alps at age 4 and represented France through the PyeongChang Olympics, winning two junior world titles. She switched to Great Britain later in 2018.

The only British man to win a world title in a snow sport since 1936 was James Woods in ski slopestyle in 2019.

Britain owns 32 medals at the Winter Olympics, but 30 came in ice events. Jenny Jones won Britain’s first snowboard medal in 2014, bronze in slopestyle. Izzy Atkin won its first skiing gold medal in 2018, also bronze in slopestyle.

h/t @OlympicStatman

Charlotte Bankes🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 crowns herself SBX World Champion 2021 here in #idrefjäll2021🥇💥

Rewatch the women's big final, which was truly a tight battle for the highly anticipated medals! @michimoioli🥈 grabbed silver and @SamkovaEva bronze🥉#fissnowboard#snowboardcross#worldchamps pic.twitter.com/R7nyxS6vWq — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) February 11, 2021

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk