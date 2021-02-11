Vincent Kriechmayr breaks through with Alpine worlds super-G title

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr entered the world Alpine skiing championships as the most decorated active World Cup racer without a major title. He will leave Cortina d’Ampezzo with a different label: world champion.

Kriechmayr, the 29-year-old favorite, prevailed in Thursday’s super-G by .07 of a second over 35-year-old Austrian-turned-German Romed Baumann. Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, the world’s top overall skier, took bronze.

Travis Ganong was eighth, matching the best finish for a U.S. man in a world championships race in six years.

Kriechmayr, the son of ski instructors who grew up working in the Muehlviertel family farm’s stables, owns eight World Cup victories.

He earned silver and bronze at the 2019 Worlds, including missing super-G gold by .09. This season, he leads the World Cup super-G standings after ranking second the previous three years.

Baumann, who switched from Austria after marrying a German in 2019, earned his second world championships medal and his first in eight years.

The first three skiers and six of the first 16 failed to finish. That included Swiss Mauro Caviezel, the world’s top super-G skier last season. Caviezel raced Thursday for the first time since suffering a severe concussion in an early January crash.

Both super-G champions on Thursday were pre-race favorites who earned their first major titles. Kriechmayr followed Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, who took gold after a late mistake by Mikaela Shiffrin. More on the women’s super-G here.

Worlds continue Saturday with the women’s downhill.

