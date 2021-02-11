U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials find new home

By OlympicTalkFeb 11, 2021, 12:40 PM EST
The U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials have been relocated to Fort Worth, Texas, from April 2-3.

Trials for men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and men’s Greco-Roman will be held at Dickies Arena.

The trials were previously scheduled for April 10-11 at Penn State, but USA Wrestling announced on Monday that they would be moved “due to a variety of factors, including current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and the desire to provide the ability to accommodate all of the participants, staff and fans.”

Penn State was originally scheduled to host trials on April 4-5, 2020, before the meet was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At trials, the winner in each weight division qualifies for the Olympics, assuming the U.S. qualified (or will qualify) a quota spot in that division.

The U.S. has three active Olympic champions — Jordan BurroughsKyle Snyder and Helen Maroulis — and five reigning world champions — J’den CoxKyle DakeAdeline Gray, Tamyra Mensah-Stock and Jacarra Winchester — all in freestyle.

Cox and Snyder are both expected to enter the 97kg division at trials. Burroughs and Dake are both expected in the 74kg division. Cox and Dake won non-Olympic weight classes at the 2019 World Championships, which had more divisions than the Olympics.

The 2012 and 2016 Olympic Wrestling Trials were in Iowa City.

