2021 Australian Open women’s singles draw, results

Serena Williams bids once more for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open, where she’s seeded 10th and may have to beat the top three seeds to win the tournament.

Williams, 39, could play No. 2 Simona Halep in the quarterfinals, No. 3 Naomi Osaka in the semifinals and No. 1 Ash Barty in a potential final.

Williams’ draw might not be easy, but she benefited from the tournament being pushed back three weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. That allowed more time for her Achilles to heal after she withdrew injured before her second-round match at the French Open on Sept. 30.

Roland Garros marked Williams’ 10th major since having daughter Olympia. She made the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals in 2018 and 2019, losing all four matches in bids to tie Margaret Court‘s record 24 Slam singles titles.

Williams already owns the record for Open Era Slam titles, whereas some of Court’s victories came against weaker fields, especially before the Australian Open gained global prominence.

Another American, Sofia Kenin, is the defending champion and seeded fourth. Kenin and Barty could meet in the semifinals, as they did in 2020 in Melbourne.

Coco Gauff, the 16-year-old American, is unseeded and could play No. 5 Elina Svitolina in the second round.

