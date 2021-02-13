Australian Open: Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka rally into quarterfinals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka each needed three sets (and Osaka saved match points) to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Williams, now three match wins from a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, overcame poor serving to beat Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

It marked the 10th seed Williams’ first match against a top-10 player in 17 months. Sabalenka, the power-playing seventh seed, won 18 of her prior 19 matches going into her first meeting with Williams.

Williams next gets a major champion: No. 2 seed Simona Halep or No. 15 Iga Swiatek, who play later Sunday.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

Earlier, pre-tournament favorite Osaka came back from the brink to beat two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. In the third set, Muguruza had two match points on Osaka’s serve before Osaka won the last four games.

“Today was just a battle. Like if I can just describe it in one word,” Osaka said. “Maybe a year ago — definitely a year ago — I probably wouldn’t have won this match. There are so many things that I was thinking about on the court that just would have blocked me from trying to win the match or trying to problem solve.”

Osaka, a two-time U.S. Open champ and 2019 Australian Open winner on an 18-match win streak, next plays 71st-ranked Hsieh Su-wei.

Hsieh, 35, became the oldest woman to make her first major quarterfinal in the Open Era (since 1968) by beating No. 19 seed Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 6-2. Hsieh has an unorthodox game that frustrates top players.

“She’s one of those players that, for me, if it was a video game, I would want to select her character just to play as her,” Osaka said. “Because my mind can’t fathom the choices she makes when she’s on the court.”

Later, Novak Djokovic is scheduled to face Milos Raonic in the men’s round of 16, but Djokovic said after his third-round win Friday that he tore a muscle in his abdominal area and might not play.

