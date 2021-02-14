Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

German skier Romed Baumann walked off on his own after crashing into an advertising banner and bloodying his face in the world Alpine skiing championships downhill on Sunday.

Baumann, a 35-year-old former Austrian, slipped and fell in the finish area after skiing into ninth place and slid through a Giorgio Armani banner at decent speed.

Baumann, who ultimately finished 14th, emerged a minute later and stood up with blood streams across his cheeks and chin.

“It’s not often that you see blood besides from [Ester] Ledecka in races like that” NBC Sports analyst Lindsey Vonn said on the Olympic Channel broadcast, referencing Ledecka’s World Cup crash last month.

Baumann was born in Austria and won a world championships combined bronze medal for the nation in 2013. He since had zero World Cup podiums yet took a surprise silver in last Thursday’s super-G at worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Baumann switched from Austria after marrying a German in 2019, allowing him to keep racing at major events like worlds after being dropped from the deeper Austrian team.

