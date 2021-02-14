‘Not often you see blood’: Romed Baumann crashes into finish banner in worlds downhill

By OlympicTalkFeb 14, 2021, 6:59 AM EST
German skier Romed Baumann walked off on his own after crashing into an advertising banner and bloodying his face in the world Alpine skiing championships downhill on Sunday.

Baumann, a 35-year-old former Austrian, slipped and fell in the finish area after skiing into ninth place and slid through a Giorgio Armani banner at decent speed.

Baumann, who ultimately finished 14th, emerged a minute later and stood up with blood streams across his cheeks and chin.

“It’s not often that you see blood besides from [Ester] Ledecka in races like that” NBC Sports analyst Lindsey Vonn said on the Olympic Channel broadcast, referencing Ledecka’s World Cup crash last month.

Baumann was born in Austria and won a world championships combined bronze medal for the nation in 2013. He since had zero World Cup podiums yet took a surprise silver in last Thursday’s super-G at worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Baumann switched from Austria after marrying a German in 2019, allowing him to keep racing at major events like worlds after being dropped from the deeper Austrian team.

