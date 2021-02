Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin races for more gold medals as the world Alpine skiing championships conclude this week, live on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium.

Shiffrin, who took super-G bronze and combined gold in her first two races at worlds to become the most decorated U.S. skier in world championships history, races her primary events of giant slalom on Thursday and slalom on Saturday in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

The men also have those technical events, where Frenchman Alexis Pinturault (GS) and Austrian Marco Schwarz (slalom) are the favorites. The top American men in recent seasons — Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Tommy Ford and Ted Ligety — are all out with injuries, with two-time Olympic champion Ligety retiring.

The world biathlon championships also conclude this week. If an American finishes in the top six in an individual event — yet to happen — he or she will become the first athlete to qualify for the 2022 U.S. Olympic team.

So far, Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff has been the standout, earning golds in all three events to already mark the best major championships of her career.

World Alpine Skiing Championships — Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

MORE: Full World Alpine Skiing Championships Broadcast Schedule

World Biathlon Championships — Pokljuka, Slovenia

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Reiteralm, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 5:30 a.m. Ski Cross Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

Ski Jumping World Cup — Râșnov, Romania

Day Time (ET) Event Network Thursday 6 a.m. Men’s Qualifying Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK TBA Women’s Qualifying Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Friday 4:30 a.m. Women Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 8:15 a.m. Men Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Saturday 3:45 a.m. Mixed Team Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

Snowboarding World Cup — Reiteralm, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event Network Thursday 5:30 a.m. Snowboard Cross Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

