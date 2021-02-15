Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin won the super combined at the world Alpine skiing championships for an American record sixth world title and ninth career world medal, breaking records she shared with Ted Ligety and Lindsey Vonn.

Shiffrin prevailed by .86 of a second over Slovakian Petra Vlhova. Swiss Michelle Gisin took bronze, .89 behind, combining times from super-G and slalom runs in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Shiffrin previously shared the American record for five world titles with the recently retired Ted Ligety. Last Thursday, she tied Vonn’s American record for total world medals with her eighth, a bronze in the super-G, her first speed race in more than one year.

“If you asked me [at] my first world champs in Schladming [at age 17 in 2013], I’d say no, no way,” Shiffrin said on NBCSN. “I’ve done some things nobody’s done before, for sure. I’ve always been trying to just push the limit, push my own limit first, then trying to push the limit in the sport. I feel like, on my really good days, I’m doing that.”

Shiffrin has competed at seven Olympics or world championships and earned at least one gold at every one.

“I wouldn’t want to just be the next Lindsey Vonn because otherwise then I’m just copying someone and that’s as far as I’m ever going to get,” she said in the past. “I want to try and get farther than anybody’s ever gotten.”

Shiffrin now owns Olympic or world titles in four of the five traditional Alpine skiing events — super-G, giant slalom, slalom and combined — only missing downhill (which she has won on the World Cup).

Only Swede Anja Pärson won Olympic or world gold medals in all five since the super-G was added in 1987. Pärson, the 2000s star, is now the only skier with more individual world titles than Shiffrin at standalone worlds in the modern era.

Shiffrin, racing the combined at worlds for the first time, trailed Italian Federica Brignone by .06 after the morning super-G. But Brignone, skiing first in the slalom, fell after the third gate.

Shiffrin then posted the fastest slalom time of the top skiers. Vlhova, Shiffrin’s primary slalom rival the last few seasons, was second-fastest in the slalom, but .52 slower.

Gisin, who relegated Shiffrin to combined silver at the 2018 Olympics, went two spots after Shiffrin in the slalom. She drew within .02 of Shiffrin, the greatest slalom skier in history, before falling back.

“Mikaela showed us how it’s done,” Gisin said. “I couldn’t hold up to her quite yet, but maybe I’ll find some solutions for next Saturday [in the slalom].”

Swiss Wendy Holdener, the 2017 and 2019 World champion in the combined who was .97 behind after the super-G, fell in the same area as Brignone in the slalom.

Worlds continue later Monday with the men’s super combined slalom run. Shiffrin next races Thursday in the giant slalom, which she won at the 2018 Olympics.

