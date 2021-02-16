Australian Open: Ash Barty, world No. 1, stunned in quarterfinals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Top-ranked Ash Barty was upset in the Australian Open quarterfinals by 25th seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

Muchova prevailed 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 over the Australian to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

She gets the winner of a later all-American quarterfinal between No. 22 Jennifer Brady and 61st-ranked Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owners.

Barty’s defeat means that the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams will likely be a significant favorite to win the tournament.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

Barty, 24, was bidding to become the first Australian singles player to reach the final in Melbourne since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005 and the first to win since Chris O’Neil in 1978. She lost in the semifinals last year to eventual champion Sofia Kenin.

Barty, the 2019 French Open champion, has held her No. 1 ranking through the pandemic despite going more than a year between matches. She won her first 11 sets at this event, through the first set against Muchova.

Muchova was dreadful in that 24-minute first set — one winner to 13 unforced errors. Muchova took an early second-set medical timeout, then won seven of the next eight games while Barty crumbled.

“I was a bit lost on the court, and my head was spinning, so I took a break,” said Muchova, adding that she was cooled down with ice off the court during the nine-minute break.

Barty played without what would have been overwhelming Rod Laver Arena crowd support. The ban on fans due to the area’s five-day coronavirus lockdown ends on Thursday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk