2021 Australian Open men’s singles draw, results

Rafael Nadal gets his first chance to break the record he shares with Roger Federer for the most men’s Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open.

Nadal, who tied Federer’s record 20 Slams with his 13th French Open title in October, is seeded second in Melbourne behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic, the male record eight-time Australian Open champ.

Federer misses his third consecutive major due to knee surgeries.

Nadal has reached five Australian Open finals but won just one of them, his least successful of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

This year, the Spaniard plays No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the quarterfinals. No. 4 Daniil Medvedev could loom in the semifinals before a possible final with Djokovic.

Djokovic, who ranks third with 17 Slam titles, overcame a tear in his abdominal area to beat No. 6 Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. He also benefited from No. 3 seed Dominic Thiem, a potential semifinal foe, falling in the fourth round.

With John Isner skipping the event, the lone seeded American man was No. 27 Taylor Fritz, who lost to Djokovic in a third round five-setter.

