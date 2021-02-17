2021 Australian Open women’s singles draw, results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams bids once more for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open, where she’s seeded 10th and faces a difficult road to the crown.

Williams, 39, beat No. 2 Simona Halep in the quarterfinals and will play No. 3 Naomi Osaka in the semifinals. In the other half of the draw, No. 1 Ash Barty was upset by No. 25 Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals.

Williams’ draw might not be easy, but she benefited from the tournament being pushed back three weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. That allowed more time for her Achilles to heal after she withdrew injured before her second-round match at the French Open on Sept. 30.

Roland Garros marked Williams’ 10th major since having daughter Olympia. She made the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals in 2018 and 2019, losing all four matches in bids to tie Margaret Court‘s record 24 Slam singles titles.

Williams already owns the record for Open Era Slam titles, whereas some of Court’s victories came against weaker fields, especially before the Australian Open gained global prominence.

Another American, Sofia Kenin, was the defending champion and seeded fourth. She was upset in the second round.

Coco Gauff, the 16-year-old American, was unseeded and fell to No. 5 Elina Svitolina in the second round.

