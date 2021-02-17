Michael Phelps documentary series coming to Peacock

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More” will premiere exclusively on Peacock, NBC Universal’s new streaming service, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The three-part documentary series features Phelps looking back at each race of his Olympic career with NBC Sports swimming commentators Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines, according to a press release.

The episodes are titled “Greatness Begins,” going back to Phelps’ first Olympics at age 15 in Sydney, “Eight Golden Races,” referencing his record at the 2008 Beijing Games, and “London to Lasting Legacy” going through his last two Olympics, and accompanying personal struggles, before retirement.

Olympic sports documentaries already on Peacock include “In Deep with Ryan Lochte,” “1968,” “Calgary 1988,” “More Than Gold: Jesse Owens and the 1936 Berlin Olympics” and “Dream Team.”

