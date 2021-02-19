2021 Australian Open men’s singles draw, results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Nadal‘s first bid to break the record he shares with Roger Federer for the most men’s Grand Slam singles titles ended at the Australian Open.

Nadal, who tied Federer’s record 20 Slams with his 13th French Open title in October, fell to No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

In the other half of the draw, Novak Djokovic, the male record eight-time Australian Open champ, is through to the final.

Federer misses his third consecutive major due to knee surgeries.

Djokovic, who ranks third with 17 Slam titles, overcame a tear in his abdominal area to beat No. 6 Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. He also benefited from No. 3 seed Dominic Thiem, a potential semifinal foe, falling in the fourth round.

Djokovic swept 114th-ranked Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the semifinals. Karatsev was the first man in the Open Era (since 1968) to make the semifinals in his Grand Slam main draw debut.

No. 4 Daniil Medvedev of Russia swept Tsitsipas in the other semifinal, reaching his second Grand Slam final.

With John Isner skipping the event, the lone seeded American man was No. 27 Taylor Fritz, who lost to Djokovic in a third round five-setter.

