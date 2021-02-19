62-year-old Prince Hubertus von Hohenlohe races at Alpine skiing worlds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Prince Hubertus von Hohenlohe, a 62-year-old Mexican with a heck of a personal story, was the 99th starter in the world Alpine skiing championships giant slalom in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Friday.

Von Hohenlohe fell early in his only run, but got up quickly and was all smiles in the finish area.

Von Hohenlohe competed in six Olympics, most recently in 2014 wearing a mariachi-themed suit, with a best finish of 26th at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Games.

He is the oldest Olympic Alpine skier in history by 10 years, according to Olympedia.org.

Hohenlohe was able to compete in the Olympics and world championships into his 50s and 60s due to the lenient (relative to other sports) qualification process for athletes from non-traditional winter sports nations, especially in the technical events of slalom and giant slalom.

Von Hohenlohe was 75th of 78 finishers in a qualification giant slalom on Thursday, 42.99 seconds behind first place. He posted video from that on his Instagram.

ALPINE WORLDS: TV Schedule | Results

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk