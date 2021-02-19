Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Novak Djokovic chases one record and looks to extend one of his own in Sunday’s Australian Open final.

Djokovic, already the only player with eight Australian Open titles in the Open Era, goes for No. 9 against fourth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev.

The top-ranked Serbian also bids to reel in Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who own the overall male major titles record of 20.

Djokovic is at 17, but is a year younger than Nadal (who lost in the quarterfinals) and six years younger than Federer (who, after two knee surgeries, missed a third consecutive Slam).

Djokovic is most comfortable at Rod Laver Arena, where he’s 8-0 in finals. Over the last week, he overcame what he called a tear in his abdominal area to beat American Taylor Fritz in the third round, then Canadian Milos Raonic, German Alexander Zverev and 114th-ranked Russan qualifier Aslan Karatsev in Thursday’s semifinal.

Medvedev, a wiry, 25-year-old Russian, reached his second major final by sweeping fifth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in Friday’s semifinal. At No. 4 in the world, he is the highest-ranked man without a major title.

