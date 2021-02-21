2021 Australian Open men’s singles draw, results

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Novak Djokovic won his male record-extending ninth Australian Open title, defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

Djokovic, 18-0 in his career in semifinals and finals in Melbourne, earned his 18th Grand Slam singles title, moving two shy of the male record shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Nadal lost in the quarterfinals to Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who then was ousted by the fourth seed Medvedev, the highest-ranked man without a major title.

Federer, 39, missed his third consecutive Grand Slam after two knee surgeries.

Djokovic overcame an oblique muscle tear in the third round against the highest-ranked American, Taylor Fritz, that had him considering withdrawing from the tournament. In all, Djokovic dropped five sets, his most en route to any of his 28 major finals.

Djokovic broke his tie with Federer for the most men’s major titles won on hard courts, now 12. Nadal owns the clay record — 13 French Opens. Federer has the grass mark with eight Wimbledons.

