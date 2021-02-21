Black bobsledders achieve major Olympic milestone in PyeongChang

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Feb. 21, 2018, as Germany, the United States and Canada finished first, second and third in women’s bobsled, four Black athletes achieved a major milestone in Winter Olympic history.

It was the first time that Black athletes won gold, silver, and bronze medals in the same event at the Winter Games.

Check out the video above from PyeongChang to watch bobsledders Mariama Jamanka (Germany), Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs (U.S.), and Phylicia George (Canada) in this memorable moment.

Jamanka and partner Lisa Buckwitz finished seven hundredths of a second ahead of Meyers Taylor and Gibbs, combining times from four runs.

Kaillie Humphries and George were .44 back. Humphries, who has two Olympic golds and a bronze for Canada, switched to compete for the U.S. in 2019.

