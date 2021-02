Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jessie Diggins is a headliner at the world Nordic skiing championships this week, airing on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium.

Diggins, the Tour de Ski champion and cross-country skiing World Cup overall leader, eyes medals in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Her best individual event — the 10km freestyle — is next week, but this week she’s expected to race her Olympic gold-medal event — the two-person team sprint on Sunday.

Worlds open with the individual men’s and women’s sprints on Thursday. Diggins took silver in that event at worlds in 2017, when it was in her preferred freestyle technique. This year, it’s classic skiing.

Nordic combined and ski jumping events also take place starting Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Alpine skiing World Cup resumes following the two-week world championships.

Mikaela Shiffrin is sitting out speed races, as she has done all season, but American Breezy Johnson will go for her first World Cup win in downhills on Friday and Saturday.

World Nordic Skiing Championships — Oberstdorf, Germany

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Val di Fassa, Italy (women) and Bansko, Bulgaria (men)

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Bakuriani, Georgia

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 2:30 a.m. Men’s and Women’s Ski Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 2:30 a.m. Team Ski Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

