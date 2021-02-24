Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Universal will air a record 1,200 hours of Paralympic coverage from the Tokyo Games, including the first NBC primetime broadcasts in history as part of unprecedented programming for a Paralympic Games.

The Tokyo Paralympics run from Aug. 24-Sept. 5.

Coverage presented by Toyota includes more than 200 TV hours among NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. Plus debut streaming coverage on Peacock and comprehensive live streaming on NBC Sports digital platforms totaling more than 1,000 hours.

NBC’s primetime coverage will feature top stories and moments from competition, plus athlete profiles and interviews with a focus on Team USA.

NBCSN airs the Opening Ceremony and Closing Ceremony live, plus daily coverage from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. ET from Tokyo, which will be 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time.

Olympic Channel airs additional original hours and extensive replays.

NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock will live stream all TV coverage.

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app also have events in archery, badminton, boccia, canoe, cycling, equestrian, goalball, judo, marathons, rowing, shooting, sitting volleyball, soccer, swimming, table tennis, track and field, triathlon, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair tennis.

Peacock has medal round competition in sports including men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball and women’s sitting volleyball, all of which were won by the U.S. in Rio in 2016, plus wheelchair rugby and marathon races.

NBC will also air U.S. Paralympic Trials coverage on June 27, as part of six months of pre-Games promotion that began on TODAY on Wednesday, with additional trials programming to be announced.

Today marks 6 months until the #TokyoParalympics and to celebrate, a group of hopeful athletes joined the @TODAYshow to talk about their training and the sports they'll be competing in this summer in Tokyo. (via @TODAYshow)pic.twitter.com/iQeq93PKEH — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) February 24, 2021

