Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Bruno Schmidt was discharged Sunday after a 13-day hospitalization with a lung problem due to a coronavirus infection, his manager confirmed.
Bruno, a 34-year-old Brazilian, spent five of those 13 days in an intensive-care unit. He is expected to recover soon, his team’s coach said, according to O Globo.
Bruno, a 6-foot-1 defensive standout known as “the Magician,” won the Rio Olympic title with Alison Cerutti, a 6-foot-8 blocker nicknamed “Woolly Mammoth” with a matching rib tattoo.
In 2019, Bruno began playing with Evandro Goncalves, a 2017 World champion with Andre Loyola. The duo was named one of Brazilian’s Tokyo Olympic pairs by the end of the year. The other Tokyo Olympic pair: Alison and his new partner, Alvaro Filho.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!