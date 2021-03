Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

World championships in Nordic skiing, short track speed skating and Alpine snowboarding highlight winter sports competition on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium this week.

Jessie Diggins takes aim at cross-country medals on Tuesday in her best individual event, the 10km freestyle, and in Thursday’s relay in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Diggins, who in 2018 teamed with since-retired Kikkan Randall to win the U.S.’ first Olympic cross-country skiing title, can become the first American to win an individual world title. The U.S. has never earned an Olympic or world medal of any color in a men’s or women’s relay.

Short track holds its first top-level competition in more than one year. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out last year’s world championships and this past season’s World Cup circuit.

This week’s worlds will lack traditional powers South Korea and China, plus Japan as well as Canada’s top female skater, Kim Boutin. In their absences, the U.S. could earn its first world championships medal since 2014.

In the Alpine skiing World Cup, Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to race a giant slalom and slalom in her first action since winning four medals at the world championships. This month marks the 10th anniversary of her World Cup debut at age 15.

World Nordic Skiing Championships — Oberstdorf, Germany

World Short Track Speed Skating Championships — Dordrecht, Netherlands

World Snowboarding Championships — Rogla, Slovenia

Day Time (ET) Event Network Monday 8 a.m. Parallel Giant Slalom Finals Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK Tuesday 8:45 a.m. Parallel Slalom Finals Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Saalbach-Hinterglemm (Men) and Jasna, Slovenia (Women)

Biathlon World Cup — Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

Snowboarding World Cup — Bakuriani, Georgia (Snowboard Cross) and Rogla, Slovenia (Alpine)

Day Time (ET) Event Network Thursday 2 a.m. Snowboard Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK Friday 2 a.m. Snowboard Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 8 a.m. Parallel Giant Slalom Peacock | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk