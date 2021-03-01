Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two-time world champion Nathan Chen headlines the U.S. figure skating team for March’s world championships in Stockholm.

Chen, who won his fifth straight national title on Sunday, is joined by U.S. silver medalist Vincent Zhou and bronze medalist Jason Brown on a 15-skater roster finalized on Sunday.

That same trio would have competed at the 2020 World Championships, but that event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This season’s worlds are still on, though the other major international competitions this season have all been canceled.

At the last worlds in 2019, Chen took gold and Zhou took bronze between two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan. It marked the first time two U.S. men made a world championships podium since 1996.

The previously named U.S. women’s team for worlds: national champion Bradie Tennell and U.S. bronze medalist Karen Chen. Chen, a PyeongChang Olympian, was given the spot over U.S. silver medalist Amber Glenn based in part on Chen’s slightly better results over the last year. Glenn edged Chen by .35 of a point at nationals this week.

Alysa Liu, the 2018 and 2019 U.S. champion, took fourth this past week but is too young for senior worlds anyway at age 15.

The pairs’ and ice dance teams went to form, taking the top finishers from nationals in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Under normal circumstances, the top two U.S. finishes per discipline at worlds must add up to no more than 13 to ensure the maximum three spots in that event for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. However, that policy may be amended if worlds participation or competition is impacted by the pandemic.

U.S. team for 2021 World Figure Skating Championships

Men

Nathan Chen

Vincent Zhou (pending the ISU’s decision on the minimum score required)

Jason Brown

Women

Bradie Tennell

Karen Chen

Pairs

Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier (pending the ISU’s decision on the minimum score required)

Jessica Calalang/Brian Johnson (WD for personal reasons unrelated to coronavrius)

Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc

Ice Dance

Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue

Madison Chock/Evan Bates

Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker

