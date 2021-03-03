Maria Sotskova, retired Russian figure skater, banned 10 years

Maria Sotskova, a Russian Olympic figure skater who announced her retirement in July, received a 10-year ban from Russia’s figure skating federation backdated to last April.

Sotskova, eighth at the 2018 Olympics, was banned on the basis of a Russian Anti-Doping Agency disciplinary committee decision from last August, according to the figure skating federation.

The federation did not disclose specifics of Sotskova’s case, but its president said that Sotskova used the illegal diuretic furosemide, according to RIA Novosti, confirming previous reports.

Last September, Reuters reported that Sotskova submitted a forged document to explain a doping violation.

Sotskova, 20, had her best season in 2017-18, taking silver medals that December at the Grand Prix Final and the Russian Championships.

