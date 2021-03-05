Women’s curling world championship rescheduled

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The world women’s curling championship, canceled last month, has been rescheduled for April 30 to May 9 in Calgary.

The tournament was originally set for Switzerland from March 19-28 before being canceled due to coronavirus pandemic complications.

Now, it will be held in the same city as the men’s world championship, which is earlier in April.

The world championship for mixed doubles, which made its Olympic debut in 2018, was pushed back from late April to May 16-23 with a host to be announced.

Last year, all three curling world championships were canceled due to the pandemic.

World championships in the year before a Winter Olympics determine most of the Olympic qualifying nations.

In December, USA Curling postponed its 2021 national championships until after the world championships and decided to send its 2020 champions to 2021 Worlds.

The U.S. women’s team entered for worlds includes PyeongChang Olympians Tabitha Peterson, Becca Hamilton and Aileen Geving.

PyeongChang Olympic champions John Shuster, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner are on the U.S. team entered for men’s worlds. Peterson and PyeongChang Olympic alternate Joe Polo are the U.S.’ mixed doubles team.

