Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chloe Kim headlines the world freestyle skiing and snowboarding championships, among several winter sports competitions on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium this week.

Kim, who in PyeongChang became the youngest Olympic halfpipe champion at 17, bids to repeat as world champion in Aspen, Colorado.

Kim went nearly two years between contests — taking a year off for Princeton freshman classes — before returning in January to win a World Cup event and, for the fifth time, the Winter X Games in Aspen.

The world championships field is stronger than the previous events with China entering Olympic silver medalist Liu Jiayu and two-time world champion Cai Xuetong, one year before it hosts the Winter Olympics. Also entered: Maddie Mastro, the last person to beat Kim in competition in 2019, and Spain’s Queralt Castellet, who won the 2020 X Games in Kim’s absence.

Other headliners include Australian Scotty James in men’s halfpipe and Americans Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard, Austrian Anna Gasser Canadian Mark McMorris in big air and slopestyle.

World championships events in freestyle skiing are split between Almaty, Kazakhstan, and Aspen this week. In Almaty, the U.S. has medal chances in both aerials and moguls after making World Cup men’s and women’s podiums in both disciplines this season.

Aspen hosts big air, halfpipe and slopestyle, featuring two-time Olympic champion David Wise and fellow American Olympic medalists Brita Sigourney, Alex Ferreira, Devin Logan and Nick Goepper, plus Gus Kenworthy, who now skis for Great Britain.

In other sports, Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the last Alpine skiing World Cup races before next week’s World Cup Finals. Shiffrin goes for her 70th World Cup win starting Friday, the 10th anniversary of her debut on the circuit at age 15.

World Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding Championships — Almaty, Kazakhstan (Aerials, Moguls) and Aspen, Colorado

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Are, Sweden (Women) and Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (Men)

Biathlon World Cup — Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Engadin, Switzerland

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 5:40 a.m. Men’s 15km Mass Start Peacock | STREAM LINK 9:30 a.m. Women’s 10km Mass Start Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 3:15 a.m. Women’s 30km Pursuit Peacock | STREAM LINK 5:35 a.m. Men’s 50km Pursuit Peacock | STREAM LINK

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Sunny Valley, Russia (Ski Cross) and Almaty, Kazakhstan (Aerials, Moguls)

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 2 a.m. Aerials Peacock | STREAM LINK 3 a.m. Ski Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 3 a.m. Dual Moguls Peacock | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk