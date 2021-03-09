Simone Biles’ first gymnastics meet in 18 months canceled

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Simone Biles‘ expected first gymnastics meet since October 2019, a World Cup in Tokyo on May 4, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The international event was called off in part because it was already no longer going to be an Olympic qualifier as the other stops in the all-around World Cup series were canceled.

And because of “current travel restrictions and difficulties worldwide as well as the measures taken by the Japanese authorities to limit the rate of coronavirus infections in the country ahead of the Olympic Games,” according to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Biles, whose last competition was the 2019 World Championships, is all but a lock to make the U.S. Olympic team at the Olympic Trials in June.

She had not announced her competition plans for the spring beyond the now-canceled Tokyo World Cup.

The World Cup would have had no bearing on Biles’ Olympic hopes, but it does mean that the next possible top-level competition is now the U.S. Classic on May 22 in Hartford. That’s typically a tune-up meet for U.S. Olympic hopefuls ahead of nationals and trials in June.

Biles already went 23 months between competitions in this Olympic cycle, from the Rio Games to her comeback meet in July 2018.

