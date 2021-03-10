Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025

Associated PressMar 10, 2021, 10:46 AM EST
Thomas Bach
Getty Images
0 Comments

GENEVA (AP) — Thomas Bach was re-elected as president of the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday for a final four-year term with his immediate focus on this year’s delayed Tokyo Games.

The German lawyer was unopposed and won the vote 93-1, with four members abstaining, following an opening eight-year mandate dominated by the Russian doping scandal and the first Olympics to be postponed in peacetime.

“Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart for this overwhelming vote of confidence and trust,” Bach said during an online meeting of IOC members.

Bach said Tokyo was “the best prepared Olympic city ever” and reiterated the Games would open on July 23 despite restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The question is not whether, the question is how these Olympic Games will take place,” he said.

Because of the pandemic, Bach spoke to a wall of screens connecting members online instead of at a meeting scheduled for June in Athens.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Chris Lillis
Chris Lillis honors ‘Speedy’ Peterson, joins Ashley Caldwell...
John Zimmerman
John Zimmerman, figure skating coach and Olympian, suspended by SafeSport
Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins clinches historic World Cup overall title