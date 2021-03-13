Which athletes are qualified for the Tokyo Olympics?

While we wait and see if Simone Biles, Noah Lyles and Katie Ledecky qualify for Team USA at their Olympic Trials, many other athletes clinched their spots at the Tokyo Games before the coronavirus pandemic halted global sports.
In all, 83 athletes have qualified for the U.S. Olympic team, which should be more than 500 total athletes come the July 23 Opening Ceremony.
Many of the qualified athletes needed to be re-confirmed by the their national governing body and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee following the Olympic postponement to 2021. But there are no signs that any of their spots are in jeopardy.
That in mind, U.S. athletes qualified so far:
Cycling (2)
Chloé Dygert
Hannah Roberts
Fencing (5)
Lee Kiefer
Mariel Zagunis
Eli Dershwitz
Alexander Massialias
Gerek Meinhardt
Gymnastics (1)
Jade Carey
Karate (1)
Sakura Kokumai
Modern Pentathlon (2)
Samantha Achterberg
Amro Elgeziry
Rowing (1)
Kara Kohler
Sailing (13)
Nikki Barnes
Lara Dallman-Weiss
Farrah Hall
Paige Railey
Stephanie Roble
Maggie Shea
Anna Weis
Charlie Buckingham
Riley Gibbs
Dave Hughes
Stu McNay
Luke Muller
Pedro Pascual
ON HER TURF: U.S. women who can extend medal streak in Tokyo
Shooting (17)
Madelynn Bernau
Kayle Browning
Amber English
Alexis Lagan
Austen Smith
Mary Tucker
Sandra Uptagrafft
Ali Weisz
Brian Burrows
James Hall
Vincent Hancock
Phillip Jungman
Lucas Kozeniesky
Derrick Mein
Nick Mowrer
Keith Sanderson
Will Shaner
Softball (15)
Monica Abbott
Ali Aguilar
Valerie Arioto
Ally Carda
Amanda Chidester
Rachel Garcia
Haylie McCleney
Michelle Moultrie
Dejah Mulipola
Aubree Munro
Bubba Nickles
Cat Osterman
Janie Reed
Delaney Spaulding
Kelsey Stewart
Sport Climbing (4)
Kyra Condie
Brooke Raboutou
Nathaniel Coleman
Colin Duffy
ON HER TURF: Young U.S. female athletes who can make history in Tokyo
Surfing (4)
Caroline Marks
Carissa Moore
Kolohe Andino
John John Florence
Swimming (3)
Haley Anderson
Ashley Twichell
Jordan Wilimovsky
Table Tennis (6)
Juan Liu
Huijing Wang
Lily Zhang
Kanak Jha
Nikhil Kumar
Xin Zhou
Taekwondo (2)
Paige McPherson
Anastasija Zolotic
Track and Field (6)
Sally Kipyego
Molly Seidel
Aliphine Tuliamuk
Abdi Abdirahman
Jacob Riley
Galen Rupp
Triathlon (1)
Summer Rappaport
ON HER TURF: Tokyo Olympics storylines in women’s sports
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!