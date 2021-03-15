Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Comcast, NBC Universal’s parent company, is being unveiled as a founding partner of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics on Monday and extending its partnership with Team USA through those Games.

“Every Games year, our company comes together to share the extraordinary moments and stories of the world’s best athletes and celebrate their hope and resiliency,” Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts said in a press release. “It is truly a privilege to be able to bring that inspiration home to America for years to come, and we’re looking forward to doing just that this summer in Tokyo.”

Comcast and LA28 will work over the next several years on equity, social change and inclusion, such as championing the Paralympic Movement ahead of the first Los Angeles-hosted Paralympics.

Los Angeles hosted the Olympics in 1932, before the Paralympics began in 1960, and in 1984, when the Paralympics were co-hosted on Long Island, N.Y., and in Stoke Mandeville, Great Britain.

In 2028, the U.S. will host its first Olympics and Paralympics since the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games, ending the longest break between hosting since the 28-year gap between Los Angeles 1932 and the 1960 Winter Games. It will be the first Summer Games in the U.S. since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Comcast has been an official partner of Team USA since 2017.

NBC Universal owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032.

