Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Italian Sofia Goggia and Swiss Beat Feuz clinched the World Cup downhill season titles after the last scheduled downhill races this winter were canceled in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

The World Cup Finals downhills on Wednesday were called off after snowfall and winds forced the cancellation of training runs on three consecutive days. By rule, World Cup Finals races cannot be rescheduled.

Goggia, who was to race for the first time since fracturing a bone in her right knee in a Jan. 31 crash, secured her second World Cup downhill season title.

Though Goggia missed two World Cup downhills in February, the Olympic champion held on to a 70-point lead over Swiss Corinne Suter thanks to four consecutive wins in December and January.

MORE: World Cup Finals TV Schedule

Feuz, 34, joined Austrian legend Franz Klammer as the only men to win four consecutive World Cup downhill season titles. Feuz rallied this season after being in fifth place through three of seven downhills, finishing 68 points ahead of Austrian Matthias Mayer, the 2014 Olympic downhill gold medalist.

Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde led the downhill standings in mid-January when he suffered a season-ending right knee ligament injury.

American Ryan Cochran-Siegle was third in the downhill standings when he suffered a season-ending neck fracture in the famed Hahnenkamm race in Kitzbuehel, Austria, in late January.

The World Cup Finals are now due to start Thursday with super-G races. Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami already clinched the women’s super-G season title. Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr has a hefty 83-point lead over Swiss Marco Odermatt in the men’s standings.

The overall titles are also at stake this week. Slovakian Petra Vlhova leads Gut-Behrami by 96 points. Frenchman Alexis Pinturault leads Odermatt by 31 points.

Race winners receive 100 points, second place gets 80, third place gets 60 and fourth place gets 50 points on a scale that continues to descend.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk