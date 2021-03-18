Reddit hosts AMAs with Tokyo Olympic, Paralympic hopefuls

Reddit is hosting Ask Me Anything (AMA) events every Thursday with U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls for the Tokyo Games.
Each AMA will be here from 1-2 p.m. ET.
It’s a chance for fans and Games followers to ask the nation’s top athletes about their events and their preparations for the world’s biggest sporting events.
Allyson Felix, the most decorated female Olympic track and field champion with nine medals and six golds, kicked off the series in January 2020, before the Games were postponed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the 2021 AMA headliners before the July 23 Olympic Opening Ceremony: basketball player A’ja Wilson, high jumper Vashti Cunningham, Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long and gymnast Morgan Hurd.
Reddit hosted its first Olympic AMA series leading up to the PyeongChang Winter Games, featuring figure skater Adam Rippon, hockey player Hilary Knight and cross-country skier Jessie Diggins, among others.
Reddit Olympic and Paralympic AMA Schedule
|Day
|Athlete(s)
|Sport
|Transcript
|Jan. 28, 2020
|Allyson Felix
|Track and Field
|AMA Link
|Feb. 4, 2020
|Haley Anderson
|Open-Water Swimming
|AMA Link
|Feb. 11, 2020
|Katie Nye
|Weightlifting
|AMA Link
|Feb. 18, 2020
|Naya Tapper
|Rugby
|AMA Link
|Feb. 25, 2020
|Brady Ellison
|Archery
|AMA Link
|March 3, 2020
|Elena Della Donne
|Basketball
|AMA Link
|March 10, 2020
|Heimana Reynolds
|Skateboarding
|AMA Link
|Feb. 11, 2021
|Melissa Stockwell
|Paralympic Triathlon
|AMA Link
|Feb. 18, 2021
|Rai Benjamin
|Track and Field
|AMA Link
|Feb. 25, 2021
|Nicky Nieves
|Sitting Volleyball
|AMA Link
|March 4, 2021
|Mallory Weggemann
|Paralympic Swimming
|AMA Link
|March 11, 2021
|Roderick Townsend
|Paralympic Track and Field
|AMA Link
|March 18, 2021
|Johnny Hooper
|Water Polo
|AMA Link
|March 25, 2021
|Haylie McCleney
Amanda Chidester
Cat Osterman
|Softball
|AMA Link
|April 1, 2021
|MyKayla Skinner
|Gymnastics
|AMA Link
|April 8, 2021
|A’ja Wilson
|Basketball
|AMA Link
|April 15, 2021
|Sakura Kokumai
|Karate
|AMA Link
|April 22, 2021
|Vashti Cunningham
|Track and Field
|AMA Link
|April 29, 2021
|Jessica Long
|Paralympic Swimming
|AMA Link
|May 6, 2021
|Morgan Hurd
|Gymnastics
|AMA Link
|May 13, 2021
|Nathaniel Coleman
Colin Duffy
Kyra Condie
|Sport Climbing
|AMA Link
|May 20, 2021
|Robbie Hummel
|3×3 Basketball
|AMA Link
|May 27, 2021
|Colleen Quigley
|Track and Field
|AMA Link
|June 3, 2021
|Hunter Woodhall
|Paralympic Track and Field
|AMA Link