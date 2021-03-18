Reddit hosts AMAs with Tokyo Olympic, Paralympic hopefuls

By OlympicTalkMar 18, 2021, 8:45 AM EDT
Reddit is hosting Ask Me Anything (AMA) events every Thursday with U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls for the Tokyo Games.

Each AMA will be here from 1-2 p.m. ET.

It’s a chance for fans and Games followers to ask the nation’s top athletes about their events and their preparations for the world’s biggest sporting events.

Allyson Felix, the most decorated female Olympic track and field champion with nine medals and six golds, kicked off the series in January 2020, before the Games were postponed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the 2021 AMA headliners before the July 23 Olympic Opening Ceremony: basketball player A’ja Wilson, high jumper Vashti Cunningham, Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long and gymnast Morgan Hurd.

Reddit hosted its first Olympic AMA series leading up to the PyeongChang Winter Games, featuring figure skater Adam Rippon, hockey player Hilary Knight and cross-country skier Jessie Diggins, among others.

Reddit Olympic and Paralympic AMA Schedule

Day Athlete(s) Sport Transcript
Jan. 28, 2020 Allyson Felix Track and Field AMA Link
Feb. 4, 2020 Haley Anderson Open-Water Swimming AMA Link
Feb. 11, 2020 Katie Nye Weightlifting AMA Link
Feb. 18, 2020 Naya Tapper Rugby AMA Link
Feb. 25, 2020 Brady Ellison Archery AMA Link
March 3, 2020 Elena Della Donne Basketball AMA Link
March 10, 2020 Heimana Reynolds Skateboarding AMA Link
Feb. 11, 2021 Melissa Stockwell Paralympic Triathlon AMA Link
Feb. 18, 2021 Rai Benjamin Track and Field AMA Link
Feb. 25, 2021 Nicky Nieves Sitting Volleyball AMA Link
March 4, 2021 Mallory Weggemann Paralympic Swimming AMA Link
March 11, 2021 Roderick Townsend Paralympic Track and Field AMA Link
March 18, 2021 Johnny Hooper Water Polo AMA Link
March 25, 2021 Haylie McCleney
Amanda Chidester
Cat Osterman		 Softball AMA Link
April 1, 2021 MyKayla Skinner Gymnastics AMA Link
April 8, 2021 A’ja Wilson Basketball AMA Link
April 15, 2021 Sakura Kokumai Karate AMA Link
April 22, 2021 Vashti Cunningham Track and Field AMA Link
April 29, 2021 Jessica Long Paralympic Swimming AMA Link
May 6, 2021 Morgan Hurd Gymnastics AMA Link
May 13, 2021 Nathaniel Coleman
Colin Duffy
Kyra Condie		 Sport Climbing AMA Link
May 20, 2021 Robbie Hummel 3×3 Basketball AMA Link
May 27, 2021 Colleen Quigley Track and Field AMA Link
June 3, 2021 Hunter Woodhall Paralympic Track and Field AMA Link

 