Reddit hosts AMAs with Tokyo Olympic, Paralympic hopefuls

Reddit is hosting Ask Me Anything (AMA) events every Thursday with U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls for the Tokyo Games.

Each AMA will be here from 1-2 p.m. ET.

It’s a chance for fans and Games followers to ask the nation’s top athletes about their events and their preparations for the world’s biggest sporting events.

Allyson Felix, the most decorated female Olympic track and field champion with nine medals and six golds, kicked off the series in January 2020, before the Games were postponed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the 2021 AMA headliners before the July 23 Olympic Opening Ceremony: basketball player A’ja Wilson, high jumper Vashti Cunningham, Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long and gymnast Morgan Hurd.

Reddit hosted its first Olympic AMA series leading up to the PyeongChang Winter Games, featuring figure skater Adam Rippon, hockey player Hilary Knight and cross-country skier Jessie Diggins, among others.

Reddit Olympic and Paralympic AMA Schedule