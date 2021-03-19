Mikaela Shiffrin goes for a seventh slalom season title at the Alpine skiing World Cup Finals on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium this week.

Shiffrin, the most successful slalom skier in history with 45 World Cup wins (among 69 total victories), trails in the standings by an erasable 37 points going into this week’s finale in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

Crystal globes for season champions in every discipline, plus the overall (ski racing’s biggest annual prize) are awarded at the World Cup Finals. The last race for each major discipline per gender — downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom — is scheduled from Wednesday through Sunday.

Shiffrin’s key race is Saturday’s slalom. Even with a win, she would need help to move from third place to first in the final standings, accumulating results from all nine slaloms this season. If rival Petra Vlhova finishes first or second, she takes the crystal globe.

Vlhova also owns a 96-point lead in the overall standings, looking to be the first Slovakian to win an overall title. A race winner gets 100 points, followed by 80 points for second, 60 for third and 50 for fourth on a scale that continues to descend. Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami can put pressure on Vlhova by performing well in the opening downhill on Wednesday and super-G on Thursday.

The men’s overall race is tighter between Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, the most successful male World Cup skier in history without an overall title, and 23-year-old Swiss phenom Marco Odermatt. Pinturault leads by 31 points going into the last four races. Both men are strongest in giant slalom.

In other sports, Shaun White is on the entry list for the U.S. Grand Prix at Aspen, Colorado, which would mark his first snowboard contest since the 2018 Olympics. White previously entered two contests in January this season but did not compete, withdrawing from one due to travel concerns to Europe and the other due to a knee injury.

The U.S. Grand Prix is the first of several U.S. Olympic qualifiers for snowboarding and freeskiing, with the rest coming next season. An absence does not take an athlete out of the running for Olympic spots.

The first Americans to qualify for the 2022 Olympics will be confirmed in biathlon. At the conclusion of that World Cup season on Sunday, at least two with the best results this season will qualify. Currently, Susan Dunklee and Clare Egan are in qualifying position.

World Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding Championships — Aspen, Colorado

Day Time (ET) Event Network Tuesday 12 p.m. Ski Big Air NBCSN | Peacock | STREAM LINK 3:30 p.m. Snowboard Big Air NBCSN | Peacock | STREAM LINK

Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals — Lenzerheide, Switzerland

Biathlon World Cup — Ostersund, Sweden

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Aspen, Colorado (Halfpipe/Slopestyle) and Veysonnaz, Switzerland (Ski Cross)

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 11:30 a.m. Slopestyle Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 9:15 a.m. Ski Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK 11:30 a.m. Halfpipe Peacock | STREAM LINK

Nordic Combined World Cup — Klingenthal, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 6 a.m. Men’s Ski Jump Peacock | STREAM LINK 9:45 a.m. Men’s 10km Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 6 a.m. Men’s Ski Jump Peacock | STREAM LINK 9:45 a.m. Men’s 10km Peacock | STREAM LINK

Ski Jumping World Cup — Nizhny Tagil, Russia

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 8 a.m. Women’s Qualifying Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 8 a.m. Women’s Normal Hill Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 8 a.m. Women’s Normal Hill Peacock | STREAM LINK

Snowboarding World Cup — Aspen, Colorado (Big Air/Slopestyle), Veysonnaz, Switzerland (Snowboard Cross) and Berchtesgaden, Germany (Alpine)

*Delayed broadcast

