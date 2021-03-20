Which athletes are qualified for the Tokyo Olympics?

By OlympicTalkMar 20, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT
U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon
While we wait and see if Simone BilesNoah Lyles and Katie Ledecky qualify for Team USA at their Olympic Trials, many other athletes clinched their spots at the Tokyo Games before the coronavirus pandemic halted global sports.

In all, 86 athletes have qualified for the U.S. Olympic team, which should be more than 500 total athletes come the July 23 Opening Ceremony.

Many of the qualified athletes needed to be re-confirmed by the their national governing body and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee following the Olympic postponement to 2021. But there are no signs that any of their spots are in jeopardy.

That in mind, U.S. athletes qualified so far:

Canoe-Kayak (1)
Nevin Harrison

Cycling (2)
Chloé Dygert
Hannah Roberts

Fencing (7)
Lee Kiefer
Eliza Stone
Mariel Zagunis
Eli Dershwitz
Daryl Homer
Alexander Massialias
Gerek Meinhardt

Gymnastics (1)
Jade Carey

Karate (1)
Sakura Kokumai

Modern Pentathlon (2)
Samantha Achterberg
Amro Elgeziry

Rowing (1)
Kara Kohler

Sailing (13)
Nikki Barnes
Lara Dallman-Weiss
Farrah Hall
Paige Railey
Stephanie Roble
Maggie Shea
Anna Weis
Charlie Buckingham
Riley Gibbs
Dave Hughes
Stu McNay
Luke Muller
Pedro Pascual

Shooting (17)
Madelynn Bernau
Kayle Browning
Amber English
Alexis Lagan
Austen Smith
Mary Tucker
Sandra Uptagrafft
Ali Weisz
Brian Burrows
James Hall
Vincent Hancock
Phillip Jungman
Lucas Kozeniesky
Derrick Mein
Nick Mowrer
Keith Sanderson
Will Shaner

Softball (15)
Monica Abbott
Ali Aguilar
Valerie Arioto
Ally Carda
Amanda Chidester
Rachel Garcia
Haylie McCleney
Michelle Moultrie
Dejah Mulipola
Aubree Munro
Bubba Nickles
Cat Osterman
Janie Reed
Delaney Spaulding
Kelsey Stewart

Sport Climbing (4)
Kyra Condie
Brooke Raboutou
Nathaniel Coleman
Colin Duffy

Surfing (4)
Caroline Marks
Carissa Moore
Kolohe Andino
John John Florence

Swimming (3)
Haley Anderson
Ashley Twichell
Jordan Wilimovsky

Table Tennis (6)
Juan Liu
Huijing Wang
Lily Zhang
Kanak Jha
Nikhil Kumar
Xin Zhou

Taekwondo (2)
Paige McPherson
Anastasija Zolotic

Track and Field (6)
Sally Kipyego
Molly Seidel
Aliphine Tuliamuk
Abdi Abdirahman
Jacob Riley
Galen Rupp

Triathlon (1)
Summer Rappaport

