2021 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule

The best figure skaters gather for the first time since 2019 at the world championships in Stockholm, live on NBC Sports and Peacock Premium.

Nathan Chen, undefeated since placing fifth at the 2018 Olympics, headlines the U.S. roster as he goes for a world title three-peat.

Chen competes against two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan for the first time since the December 2019 Grand Prix Final, the last time a top-level, global skating competition was held.

In the women’s event, Russia sends a trio capable of sweeping the medals — Anna Shcherbakova, a three-time national champion before turning 17, Aleksandra Trusova, who has landed four different quadruple jumps, and Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva, competing at worlds for the first time since winning the title in 2015.

Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen bid to earn three U.S. women’s spots at the 2022 Olympics. That requires combined finishes adding up to no more than 13. Sixth and seventh, for example.

In ice dance, four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France chose not to compete due to an inability to properly prepare amid the pandemic. In their absence, Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates are among the gold-medal contenders.

In pairs, two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China are entered in their first international event since the February 2020 Four Continents Championships. Sui and Han are undefeated since taking silver at the 2018 Olympics and set to be among the host nation’s top gold-medal hopes at the 2022 Winter Games.

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier and Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc look to secure at least two U.S. pairs’ spots at the Olympics after having just one in 2018.

World Figure Skating Championships Results

