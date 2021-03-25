Mishina and Galliamov end Russian pairs’ gold-medal drought at debut senior worlds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov did on Thursday what no Russian pairs’ team had been able to do in the previous eight years – win a world title – and they did so in their senior world championships debut.

In doing so, they became the youngest pairs’ world champions since the legendary Russians Ekaterina Gordeeva and Sergey Grinkov, who won four titles from 1986-90 while Gordeeva was a teenager.

With a total score of 227.59, the Russians outperformed two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China (225.71). The most decorated active pairs’ team, Sui and Han now have five world medals after claiming gold in 2017 and 2019, and silver in 2015 and 2016.

Mishina and Galliamov’s countrymates Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitry Kozlovsky, who share their ages of 19 and 21, respectively, took the bronze with a 217.63 total. Boikova and Galliamov were in first after Wednesday’s short program in Stockholm.

Mishina and Galliamov, who won the 2019 world junior title, are the first pair from once dominant Russia to win a world title since Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov, who ended an eight-year drought in 2013. This year, skaters are representing the Russian Skating Federation – as opposed to Russia – as the nation’s flag and anthem are barred from major international sporting events due to doping issues.

Two U.S. pairs finished in the top 10 for the first time in nine years, with Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier placing seventh (192.10) in their first season together and Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc (185.31) ninth, matching their result from 2019.

