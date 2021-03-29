Jordan Burroughs documentary premieres on Peacock

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs,” a documentary on Olympic wrestling champion Jordan Burroughs, streams for free on Peacock starting Thursday ahead of this weekend’s U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials.

The film traces the career of Burroughs, who won Olympic gold in 2012, plus four more world titles among seven world championships medals, making him one of the most decorated wrestlers in U.S. history.

It will “examine these competitive moments, introduce viewers to the people who have made Burroughs the man he is today, and include interviews with the wrestler ahead of one of the most challenging Olympic Trials of his career,” according to a press release.

Burroughs lost before the medal round at the 2016 Rio Olympics, tearfully telling media afterward that it was a “disappointment, embarrassment, disgrace.”

Now, at 32 years old, Burroughs wants to reclaim his crown and become the oldest U.S. Olympic wrestling champion in history. The path is difficult for the father of three, starting with the Olympic Trials.

Burroughs has a bye into Saturday’s finals, where he will likely face acclaimed Kyle Dake. Dake, nicknamed Kid Dynamite, was a four-time NCAA champion at Cornell (at four different weight classes, without a redshirt year) who won the last two world titles at 79kg.

Burroughs’ domain is 74kg. He has been the U.S. representative at every Olympics and world championships at the weight since 2011, and made the podium every time save Rio. But Dake, in their last meeting in 2017, handed Burroughs his first defeat on home soil in eight years (though Burroughs ultimately won the series).

