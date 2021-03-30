U.S. women’s hockey roster named for world championship

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Brianna Decker headline the U.S. women’s hockey roster for the world championship in May in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The full roster is here. It includes 14 of the 23 members of the 2018 Olympic champion team.

Worlds marks the program’s first major tournament since the 2019 World Championship, which it won in a final shootout over Finland.

The 2020 World Championship was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Four Nations Cup, formerly the most prestigious annual tournament, was last played in 2018.

The Americans will defend their Olympic title in 10 months, making these worlds a test for how they stack up with longtime rival Canada.

In the last six months, Olympic captain Meghan Duggan and three-time Olympian twins Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando announced retirements. Emily Matheson, one of the program’s top defenders, is pregnant and due in June.

Goalie Maddie Rooney, who played all but one game in PyeongChang and starred in the final shootout win over Canada, did not make the world championship team. Rooney did make the world team for 2019 and in 2020, before the latter tournament was canceled.

Forward Britta Curl and defender Caroline Harvey are in line to become the first U.S. women born in the 2000s to play in a worlds or Olympics.

Aerin Frankel, who just became the third U.S goalie to win the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top NCAA player, could make her world championship debut after making the 2020 team.

The U.S. won the last five world titles starting in 2013, though the most recent in 2019 came with controversy.

Host Finland, after upsetting Canada in the semifinals, forced the U.S. into overtime. The Finns scored and celebrated before the goal was overturned due to non-incidental interference with U.S. goalie Alex Cavallini. The U.S. went on to win via shootout, just as it did in the PyeongChang Olympic final with Canada.

The U.S. coach since PyeongChang has been Bob Corkum, a 12-season NHL defenseman who succeeded Olympic head coach Robb Stauber.

The full U.S. roster for worlds (*=PyeongChang Olympian):

Goalies

Alex Cavallini*

Nicole Hensley*

Aerin Frankel

Defenders

Cayla Barnes*

Kacey Bellamy*

Megan Bozek

Natalie Buchbinder

Savannah Harmon

Caroline Harvey

Megan Keller*

Lee Stecklein*

Forwards

Hannah Brandt*

Sydney Brodt*

Dani Cameranesi*

Alex Carpenter

Jesse Compher

Kendall Coyne Schofield*

Britta Curl

Brianna Decker*

Amanda Kessel*

Hilary Knight*

Kelly Pannek*

Abby Roque

Hayley Scamurra

Grace Zumwinkle

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk