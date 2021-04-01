South Korea, North Korea still eye 2032 Olympic bid

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A joint South Korea-North Korea 2032 Olympic bid proposal was submitted to the International Olympic Committee Future Host Commission, according to South Korean reports.

News of the written proposal came five weeks after the IOC chose a bid from Brisbane, Australia for “targeted dialogue” in the 2032 Games host selection process.

The future host commission planned to also continue talks with other groups interested in bidding for the 2032 Games.

The South Korean and Seoul governments since held consultations with the IOC, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Traditionally, Olympic hosts have been chosen from a bid process by IOC members vote seven years before the Games. While that is still possible for the 2032 Games, it’s no longer the sole option.

In 2018, after South Korea hosted the Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea and North Korea agreed to jointly bid for the 2032 Olympics.

In PyeongChang, the two nations marched together in the Opening Ceremony behind the Korea Unification flag and fielded a joint women’s ice hockey team. That summer, they fielded joint canoeing, rowing and women’s basketball teams at the Asian Games.

Pre-pandemic, there were reports of South Korea and North Korea considering looking to field joint teams in some sports at the Tokyo Games. There have not been widespread reports of that nature since the Olympics were postponed by one year to this summer.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk