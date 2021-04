Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials results from Fort Worth, Texas …

Men’s Freestyle

57kg

Saturday Finals:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

65kg (weight not yet qualified for Olympics)

Saturday Finals:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

74kg

Saturday Finals: Jordan Burroughs vs.

Challenge Tournament Final:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

86kg

Saturday Finals: David Taylor vs. Bo Nickal

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: David Taylor def. Gabe Dean 4-0

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Bo Nickal def. Zahid Valencia 12-5

97kg

Saturday Finals: Kyle Snyder vs,

Challenge Tournament Final:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

125kg

Saturday Finals: Gable Steveson vs. Nick Gwiazdowski

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Gable Steveson def. Greg Kerkvliet 11-0

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Nick Gwiazdowski def. Dom Bradley 6-0

Women’s Freestyle

50kg

Saturday Finals: Sarah Hildebrandt vs.

Challenge Tournament Final:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

53kg

Saturday Finals: Jacarra Winchester vs.

Challenge Tournament Final:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

57kg

Saturday Finals: Helen Maroulis vs.

Challenge Tournament Final:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Jenna Burkert def. Cameron Guerin 11-0

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Alli Ragan def. Xochitl Mota-Pettis 9-2

62kg

Saturday Finals: Kayla Miracle vs.

Challenge Tournament Final:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Maya Nelson def. Jennifer Page 6-1

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Macey Kilty def. Mallory Velte 4-2

68kg

Saturday Finals: Tamyra Mensah-Stock vs.

Challenge Tournament Final:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Forrest Molinari def. Alara Boyd 4-3

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Kennedy Blades def. Alexandra Glaude 5-0

76kg

Saturday Finals: Adeline Gray vs.

Challenge Tournament Final:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

Greco-Roman

60kg

Saturday Finals: Ildar Hafizov vs.

Challenge Tournament Final:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Leslie Fuenffinger def. Dalton Roberts 5-2

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Ryan Mango def. Sam Jones 4-1

67kg

Saturday Finals: Alejandro Sancho vs.

Challenge Tournament Final:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Ellis Coleman def. Xavier Johnson 6-0

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Benji Peak def. Raymond Bunker 9-0

77kg (weight not yet qualified for Olympics)

Saturday Finals: Peyton Walsh vs. Jesse Porter

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Peyton Walsh def. Jacob Fisher 4-1

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Jesse Porter def. Patrick Smith 5-3

87kg

Saturday Finals: Joe Rau vs.

Challenge Tournament Final:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

97kg

Saturday Finals: G’Angelo Hancock vs.

Challenge Tournament Final:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

Challenge Tournament Semifinals:

130kg (weight not yet qualified for Olympics)

Saturday Finals: Adam Coon vs. Cohlton Schultz

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Adam Coon def. West Cathcart Fall

Challenge Tournament Semifinals: Cohlton Schultz def. Jacob Mitchell 4-3

