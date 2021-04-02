U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Every match of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials for the Tokyo Games airs live on NBC Sports and Peacock from Fort Worth, Texas, this week.

Challenge tournaments on Friday will produce finalists for Saturday’s championship series that will determine Team USA in men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling — one athlete each in 18 total divisions.

NBCSN airs live finals coverage, plus the broadcast premiere of the Five Rings Film documentary “Rulon” on 2000 Olympic wrestling champion Rulon Gardner on Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The U.S. qualified Olympic spots in 15 of those 18 classes, with the remaining three needing to be secured at an international tournament later this spring.

Three wrestlers set to compete this week own Olympic gold medals. All have been presented with significant challenges to return to the Games.

WATCH: Jordan Burroughs documentary on Peacock

U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials Broadcast Schedule

Day Competition Time (ET) Network Friday Challenge Tournaments 11 a.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAMS Challenge Tournament Finals Mat 2 7:30 p.m. NBCSN | LIVE STREAM Challenge Tournament Finals Mats 1, 3, 4 7:30 p.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAMS ‘Rulon’ film premiere on Rulon Gardner 11 p.m. NBCSN | STREAM Saturday Challenge Tournament Consolations 1 p.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAMS Championship Series Mat 2 7:30 p.m. NBCSN | LIVE STREAM Championship Series Mats 1, 3, 4 7:30 p.m. Peacock | LIVE STREAMS

Helen Maroulis, who in Rio became the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic wrestling title, briefly retired in 2019 following concussions that largely kept her off the mat the last three and a half years.

She came back in 2020 to beat the top American in her division and then qualify the U.S. Olympic quota spot at 57kg, just before the Olympic Trials and the Tokyo Games were postponed by one year.

Jordan Burroughs, a 2012 Olympic champion, has a bye into Saturday’s 74kg freestyle finals. There, he may face his toughest domestic challenge yet, if Kyle Dake, the two-time reigning world champion at 79kg (a non-Olympic weight), advances from the challenge tournament.

Kyle Snyder, who in Rio became the youngest U.S. Olympic wrestling champion ever at age 20, has a similar obstacle in 97kg freestyle. J’den Cox, the two-time reigning world champion at non-Olympic 92kg, moved up to 97kg. Snyder, like Burroughs, has a bye into Saturday’s finals. Cox, like Dake, has a bye into Friday’s challenge tournament semifinals.

Others to watch include record five-time world champion Adeline Gray, arguably the biggest favorite at trials at 76kg and the most decorated U.S. wrestler yet to win an Olympic medal.

And Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who won the 2016 Olympic Trials but then failed in three chances to qualify for the Rio Games at international tournaments. Mensah-Stock beat the Rio Olympic champion in her division en route to the 2019 World title.

