FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo canceled

The FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo, an Olympic qualifier that was scheduled for April 18-23, has been canceled in what a leader of the sport’s international governing body called a “drastic decision” amid coronavirus pandemic measures.

FINA is seeking a new location and dates for the competition, which serves as the last chance for nations to qualify Tokyo Olympic diving quota spots.

“The decision of re-allocating the FINA Olympic Qualifiers planned in Japan is under review,” according to FINA on Friday. “An announcement will be made next week.”

So far, China is the lone nation to qualify the full complement of divers for the Tokyo Games. The U.S. was among the nations expected to compete at the World Cup, looking to earn Olympic spots in synchronized events and women’s springboard.

In a letter to national federations, FINA’s interim executive director cited an inadequate Covid health and protection plan, associated additional costs, visa procedures not being ready and a three-day quarantine impacting travel arrangements.

USA Diving canceled its World Cup team trials due to the pandemic, electing to send the team that was selected in December 2019 for the World Cup that was originally scheduled for April 2020.

