WATCH LIVE: U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials finals

The U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials finals determine spots on the team for Tokyo, live on NBC Sports in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday night.

Best-of-three finals series in all 18 divisions (six each for men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman) start at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Fifteen winners qualify for the Olympics. Three others, in divisions where the U.S. has yet to qualify a quota spot, can earn their places in Tokyo by finishing in the top two at a global qualification tournament in May.

U.S. OLYMPIC WRESTLING TRIALS FINALS LIVE STREAMS

NBCSN: Mat 2 focus — STREAM LINK

NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app: Mat 3 — STREAM LINK

NBCsports.com/live, NBC Sports app: Mat 4 — STREAM LINK

Jordan Burroughs, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist, faces two-time world champion Kyle Dake in the most anticipated finals series in men’s freestyle 74kg. Burroughs, at 32, bids for his 10th consecutive Olympic/world team and his third Olympics. Dake, 30, eyes his first Olympics and his first series victory over Burroughs after defeats in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Helen Maroulis, who in 2016 became the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic wrestling title, continues her comeback from concussions and post-traumatic stress disorder that led to a brief retirement in 2019. Maroulis gets 2019 World team member Jenna Burkert in the women’s freestyle 57kg finals. Burkert is wrestling one week after her mom died following complications from open-heart surgery.

Kyle Snyder, who in 2016 became the youngest U.S. Olympic wrestling champion in history at 20, was expected to have a showdown with two-time world champion J’den Cox in men’s freestyle 97kg. But Cox shockingly missed weight on Friday morning and was removed from the bracket. Instead, Snyder gets former Ohio State teammate Kollin Moore.

Other world champions in action include Adeline Gray (U.S. record five-time world champion) Tamyra Mensah-Stock, Jacarra Winchester and David Taylor. Gray and Mensah-Stock each face a 17-year-old high schooler in their finals who would not have been old enough for the Olympics had they been held in 2020.

No woman younger than 18 has ever wrestled at the Olympics (women’s events debuted in 2004), and no woman younger than 21 has wrestled for the U.S. at an Olympics.

