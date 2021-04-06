Michael Phelps series on Peacock to premiere April 14

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More” will premiere exclusively for free on Peacock, NBC Universal’s new streaming service, on April 14, marking 100 days until the Tokyo Olympics.

The three-part documentary series features Phelps looking back at each race of his Olympic career with NBC Sports swimming commentators Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines.

The episodes are titled “Greatness Begins,” going back to Phelps’ first Olympics at age 15 in Sydney, “Eight Golden Races,” referencing his record at the 2008 Beijing Games, and “London to Lasting Legacy” going through his last two Olympics, and accompanying personal struggles, before retirement.

“The opportunity to revisit each of my Olympic races with Rowdy Gaines and Dan Hicks was filled with a lot of laughs and emotions,” Phelps said in a press release. “The sport of swimming has come a long way over the years, and I’m excited to share some memories and insights from my Olympic career as the world looks forward to the upcoming Tokyo Games this summer.”

Olympic sports documentaries already on Peacock include “My Pursuit: Life, Legacy, & Jordan Burroughs” and “In Deep with Ryan Lochte.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk