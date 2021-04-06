Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Lochte headline a Pro Series swim meet in Mission Viejo, California, this week, with finals in the morning to mimic the Tokyo Olympic schedule.

Finals air live on Olympic Channel, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. local from Friday through Sunday.

At the Tokyo Games, swimming finals sessions start at 10:30 a.m. local time.

Mission Viejo is the penultimate Pro Series stop before June’s Olympic Trials, where the top two per individual event are in line to qualify for Tokyo (plus more in the 100m and 200m freestyles for relays). The last Pro Series meet before Trials is in Indianapolis in May.

Ledecky, who could double her career gold medal total of five at the Olympics, is entered in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyles. She’s slated to face her closest domestic distance rival, Leah Smith, in the 200m, 400m and 1500m, plus 2012 Olympic champion Allison Schmitt in the 200m.

Dressel, who could make the Olympic team in up to seven events, is entered in his primary three individual events in Mission Viejo — 50m and 100m freestyles and 100m butterfly. He’s the reigning world champion in all three.

Michael Andrew, who beat Dressel in the 50m free at the 2018 U.S. Championships, is entered in the splash-and-dash. The 100m free also includes Nathan Adrian, the 2012 Olympic champion coming back from testicular cancer.

Lochte, bidding to become the oldest U.S. Olympic male swimmer in history at 36, is entered in his primary event, the 200m individual medley. He’s the third seed behind Andrew and Abrahm DeVine, two of the four Americans who have been faster than Lochte in the event since the start of 2019.

Other notables in the field: Olympic gold medalists Lilly King, Ryan Murphy and Matt Grevers, plus Chase Kalisz, who swept the individual medleys at the 2017 Worlds (but is not entered in the IMs this week).

